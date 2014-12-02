* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 1 percent

* Oil and mining stocks bounce as commodities stabilise

* Friends Life rises after merger deal with Aviva

By Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Dec 2 Britain's top equity index rebounded from a two-week low on Tuesday, led by battered oil and mining shares as commodity prices stabilised, while insurer Friends Life gained after agreeing merger terms with Aviva.

Friends Life surged 4.9 percent after the agreement with Aviva, which will see Friends Life shareholders receive a second interim dividend of 24.1 pence per share.

Explorer Tullow Oil and miner BHP Billiton were among the top gainers on the FTSE 100, rising 5 percent and 2.7 percent respectively, after crude oil jumped 5 percent from a five-year low and metals prices bounced back late on Monday.

Both copper and oil slipped on Tuesday but were holding above multi-year lows hit earlier in the week as investors reassessed valuations after their recent, steep falls.

The UK Oil and Gas index was up 2.2 percent, the biggest sectoral gainer, while the mining index climbed 1.6 percent. BG Group, BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained 1.9 to 2.3 percent.

"We are seeing some short-term volatility in commodity prices, but we expect oil prices to stabilise going into the next year and then start to steadily move higher to an average of $90 per barrel in 2015. This should be well received by the energy sector," Robert Parkes, director of equity strategy at HSBC, said.

"The slump in commodity prices is a negative, but both the mining and energy sectors are looking very cheap. A lot of bad news is already in the price and there is an interesting bottom-up story developing in the form of improving free cash flow and the potential for higher returns to shareholders."

Commodities and energy stocks helped the FTSE 100 index to rise 1 percent to 6,720.44 points by 1049 GMT, recouping Monday's 1 percent slide to a two-week low, its steepest one-day drop in 1-1/2 months.

"We have a small bullish bias despite the bearish candle that we've had yesterday, which was part of a correction of the move higher from the October low," Anders Söderberg, chief technical analyst at SEB Bank, said. "My best guess from here is that we'll be moving up and challenging the many highs that we've had up to the 6,900 area."

The FTSE index is up more than 10 percent since Oct. 16, when it touched its lowest in more than a year, with the rebound partly driven by hopes for more economic stimulus in Europe. (Editing by Susan Fenton)