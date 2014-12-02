* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 1 percent
* Energy stocks bounce as oil prices rise from recent lows
* Friends Life rises after merger deal with Aviva
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 2 Britain's main equity index
rebounded from a two-week low on Tuesday, as energy shares lead
the market higher in response to a rally in oil prices from
five-year lows.
Tullow Oil, Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group
rose 1.7 to 5 percent after crude oil jumped 5 percent
late in the previous session. Oil fell on Tuesday, but held
above multi-year lows hit earlier.
"Some investors are feeling that they are getting a better
value by picking those commodity stocks that have been hit
pretty hard over the past few weeks," Henk Potts, director of
global research at Barclays, said.
"We remain relatively positive on the outlook for equity
markets. We continue to see growth coming through, particularly
in the United States, and expect that Europe will show some
signs of stablisation," he said. "Earnings still remain very
strong and balance sheets stay very healthy."
The UK Oil and Gas index was up 2.7 percent,
the biggest sectoral gainer.
British oil company BP rose 3.3 percent, also after
several traders cited market talk of a takeover bid from Royal
Dutch Shell.
Royal Dutch Shell and BP declined to comment.
"BP shares have rallied on the back of enthusiastic buying
on talk of Shell's interest in the company," Chris Beauchamp,
analyst at IG, said. "But it seems difficult to believe that
Shell would make such a big acquisition at this difficult time
for the oil market."
Energy stocks helped the FTSE 100 index to rise 1
percent to 6,720.47 points by 1540 GMT, recouping Monday's 1
percent slide to a two-week low, its steepest one-day drop in
1-1/2 months.
The FTSE index is up more than 10 percent since Oct. 16,
when it touched its lowest in more than a year. The rebound is
partly driven by hopes for more economic stimulus in Europe.
"The (recent) slump in commodity prices is a negative, but
both the mining and energy sectors are looking very cheap,"
Robert Parkes, director of equity strategy at HSBC, said.
"A lot of bad news is already in the price and there is an
interesting bottom-up story developing in the form of improving
free cash flow and the potential for higher returns to
shareholders."
Among other movers, Friends Life rose 3.1 percent
after British insurer Aviva agreed terms for a 5.6
billion pound ($8.8 billion) all-share takeover, which will see
Friends Life shareholders receive a second interim dividend of
24.1 pence per share.
