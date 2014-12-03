* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index steadies
* Index recovers after services PMI data
* Energy stocks retreat after sharp gains
* Royal Mail slips, Sage advances
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 3 Britain's top share index steadied
near a one-week high on Wednesday, recouping most early losses,
as data showed the country's services sector expanded faster
than expected last month.
The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' survey (PMI)
showed the fastest acceleration in business activity in the
services sector in over a year.
The data is likely to be welcomed by finance minister George
Osborne, who gives a half-yearly update on official growth and
borrowing forecasts later on Wednesday, his penultimate such
statement before May's national election.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.03 percent
at 6,740.05 points by 0947 GMT, heading back towards a one-week
high of 6,753.19 touched in early trade. The index rose 1.3
percent on Tuesday.
However, oil stocks came under renewed pressure as the oil
price remained volatile. The UK Oil and Gas index
was down 0.8 percent after gaining more than 4 percent on
Tuesday following a rally in oil prices late on Monday.
Shares in BG, Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch
Shell were 0.2 to 0.9 percent lower.
"Oil stocks opened firmer after a sizeable rally in the
previous session and now we are seeing people wanting to reduce
exposure as expectations are that oil prices will stay low,"
John B Smith, Senior Fund Manager, Brown Shipley, said.
Shares in Royal Mail fell 2 percent after Ofcom said
late on Tuesday that it would not overhaul rules for direct mail
delivery, dashing Royal Mail's hopes of being shielded from a
rival.
Royal Mail had said delivery services by Whistl jeopardised
its own as the rival could focus on densely populated and
profitable areas that were easy to serve.
"What could have been an impediment to Royal Mail's
competitors has now been taken away," Kyri Kangellaris, director
at Horizon Stockbroking, said.
Computer software firm Sage rose 3.6 percent, the
top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after saying it was on track
to accelerate growth in 2015 after posting a 5 percent rise in
revenue and an 8 percent rise in earnings.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)