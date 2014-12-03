* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index steadies

* Index recovers after services PMI data

* Energy stocks retreat after sharp gains

* Royal Mail slips, Sage advances

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Dec 3 Britain's top share index steadied near a one-week high on Wednesday, recouping most early losses, as data showed the country's services sector expanded faster than expected last month.

The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' survey (PMI) showed the fastest acceleration in business activity in the services sector in over a year.

The data is likely to be welcomed by finance minister George Osborne, who gives a half-yearly update on official growth and borrowing forecasts later on Wednesday, his penultimate such statement before May's national election.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.03 percent at 6,740.05 points by 0947 GMT, heading back towards a one-week high of 6,753.19 touched in early trade. The index rose 1.3 percent on Tuesday.

However, oil stocks came under renewed pressure as the oil price remained volatile. The UK Oil and Gas index was down 0.8 percent after gaining more than 4 percent on Tuesday following a rally in oil prices late on Monday.

Shares in BG, Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch Shell were 0.2 to 0.9 percent lower.

"Oil stocks opened firmer after a sizeable rally in the previous session and now we are seeing people wanting to reduce exposure as expectations are that oil prices will stay low," John B Smith, Senior Fund Manager, Brown Shipley, said.

Shares in Royal Mail fell 2 percent after Ofcom said late on Tuesday that it would not overhaul rules for direct mail delivery, dashing Royal Mail's hopes of being shielded from a rival.

Royal Mail had said delivery services by Whistl jeopardised its own as the rival could focus on densely populated and profitable areas that were easy to serve.

"What could have been an impediment to Royal Mail's competitors has now been taken away," Kyri Kangellaris, director at Horizon Stockbroking, said.

Computer software firm Sage rose 3.6 percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after saying it was on track to accelerate growth in 2015 after posting a 5 percent rise in revenue and an 8 percent rise in earnings. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)