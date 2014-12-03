* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent
* Royal Mail suffers competition setback
* Energy stocks retreat, led by Shell
* Sage advances after results
(Adds detail, quote)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 3 Britain's top share index edged
lower from a one-week high on Wednesday, hit by renewed weakness
in Royal Mail and oil majors even after UK economic data and
some company earnings beat expectations.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at
6,727.26 points by 1159 GMT, down from a one-week high of
6,753.19 touched in early trade. The index rose 1.3 percent on
Tuesday.
Top faller was Royal Mail Group, down 2 percent
after regulator Ofcom said late on Tuesday that it would not
overhaul rules for direct mail delivery, dashing Royal Mail's
hopes of being shielded from a rival.
It extended the previous session's fall of 3 percent.
Royal Mail had said delivery services by Whistl jeopardised
its own as the rival could focus on densely populated and
profitable areas that were easy to serve.
"What could have been an impediment to Royal Mail's
competitors has now been taken away," said Kyri Kangellaris,
director at Horizon Stockbroking.
Oil stocks came under renewed pressure as the oil price
remained volatile. Royal Dutch Shell fell 1.7
percent, trimming more than 9 points off the index
Brent crude fell further after European market close
on Tuesday, although it recovered some of these losses to trade
0.3 percent higher on Wednesday.
Lending support to the market, computer software firm Sage
rose 5.2 percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index,
after saying it was on track to accelerate growth in 2015 after
posting revenue and earnings slightly ahead of expectations.
"Over 80 percent of their users have renewed their
contracts, which is a bonus and keeps a steady flow on the
income side of things," IG market analyst Alastair McCaig said.
A better than expected survey of activity in Britain's vast
services sector also supported the market.
It was likely to be welcomed by finance minister George
Osborne, who will give a half-yearly update on official growth
and borrowing forecasts on Wednesday, his penultimate such
statement before May's national election.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine
Evans)