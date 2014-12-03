* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.4 percent
* Real estate volatile after tax changes
* Royal Mail suffers competition setback
* Sage advances after results
(Updates prices, adds detail)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 3 London's top share index edged
down from a one-week high on Wednesday, with moves in stocks
exposed to new British government policies dominating in an
otherwise quiet session.
Renewed weakness in Royal Mail was the main drag on the
blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which closed down 0.4 percent
at 6,716.63 points.
It lagged the FTSE 250 index, which slipped 0.1
percent lower after British finance minister George Osborne
delivered his half-yearly budget update to parliament.
Real estate firms Barratt Developments and Taylor
Wimpey, which look set to join the blue-chip FTSE 100
this month after rallies this year of 30 and 20 percent
respectively, rose around 1.7 percent after changes to a
property tax.
The new regime reduces "stamp duty" for nearly all property
purchases, which should boost demand for houses, although taxes
will rise on the most expensive homes, Osborne said.
With house prices in the capital far outstripping the
national average, the change hit housebuilders focused on London
such as Berkeley Group, which fell 3 percent.
"This will give some short-term weakness to
London-concentrated house builders and on those focusing on the
top price range," said Atif Latif, director of trading at
Guardian Stockbrokers.
Large-cap airlines easyJet and IAG extended
gains, trading 1.3-2.5 percent higher, after Osborne announced
that air-passenger duty for children was being scrapped.
But blue chips struggled, hindered by another drop in Royal
Mail Group. It fell 1.8 percent, extending the previous
session's 3 percent loss, after regulator Ofcom said late on
Tuesday it would not change rules for direct mail delivery,
dashing Royal Mail's hopes of being shielded from a rival.
Royal Mail had said delivery services by Whistl jeopardised
its own as the rival could focus on densely populated and
profitable areas that were easy to serve.
UK banks also underperformed European peers, which rallied
as euro zone bond yields fell towards record lows before an
European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
British "banks initially sold off on changes to the amount
of losses than can be used to offset profits for taxes, but the
extension of the funding for lending scheme and tax cuts on ISA
inheritance meant an overall neutral impact from the budget,"
Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.
Computer software firm Sage led the FTSE 100's
gains, rising 4.7 percent. Sage said it was on track to grow
faster in 2015 after posting revenue and earnings above
expectations.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine
Evans, Larry King)