By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 4 Britain's top equity index fell on Thursday, hit by a drop in major mining stocks and disappointment at a lack of concrete, new economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.4 percent at 6,691.73 points going into the close of the trading session.

The ECB kept the cost of borrowing at record lows after it met on Thursday, facing renewed pressure to prevent the bloc going into reverse including a public call from Washington to act.

However, the ECB also slashed its economic and inflation growth forecasts over the next two years.

ECB President Mario Draghi also said the central bank would reassess the impact of its monetary policy stimulus early next year and take further action if necessary - disappointing investors who wanted firmer action such as the government bond-buying mechanism known as "quantitative easing" (QE).

"The risks to the euro zone economy are to the downside and there is no QE," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.

Mining stocks were among the worst-performers on the FTSE 100, with Anglo American falling around 3 percent and Rio Tinto retreating by 1.9 percent after price target cuts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest since early 2000 but then slumped in October as weak European economic data knocked back stock markets.

"In summary, investors were hoping for more substance on sovereign bond purchases, but Draghi hasn't given investors anything that is really new," said John Smith, senior fund Manager at Brown Shipley. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom Heneghan)