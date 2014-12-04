* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* Miners hit by BofAML price target cuts
* European equities fall on disappointment with ECB
(Releads after ECB)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 4 Britain's top equity index fell on
Thursday, hit by a drop in major mining stocks and
disappointment at a lack of concrete, new economic stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank (ECB).
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.4 percent
at 6,691.73 points going into the close of the trading session.
The ECB kept the cost of borrowing at record lows after it
met on Thursday, facing renewed pressure to prevent the bloc
going into reverse including a public call from Washington to
act.
However, the ECB also slashed its economic and inflation
growth forecasts over the next two years.
ECB President Mario Draghi also said the central bank would
reassess the impact of its monetary policy stimulus early next
year and take further action if necessary - disappointing
investors who wanted firmer action such as the government
bond-buying mechanism known as "quantitative easing" (QE).
"The risks to the euro zone economy are to the downside and
there is no QE," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
Mining stocks were among the worst-performers on the FTSE
100, with Anglo American falling around 3 percent and
Rio Tinto retreating by 1.9 percent after price target
cuts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000 but then slumped in
October as weak European economic data knocked back stock
markets.
"In summary, investors were hoping for more substance on
sovereign bond purchases, but Draghi hasn't given investors
anything that is really new," said John Smith, senior fund
Manager at Brown Shipley.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)