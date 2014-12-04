* FTSE 100 closes down 0.6 pct at 6,679.37 points

* Miners hit by BofAML price target cuts

* European equities fall on disappointment with ECB (Updates with closing prices, adds trader comments)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 4 Britain's top equity index fell on Thursday on a drop in commodity stocks and disappointment at a lack of concrete, new economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.6 percent, or 37.26 points, at 6,679.37 points.

The ECB slashed its growth and inflation forecasts but stuck to its line that it will assess the need for fresh action only in early 2015, despite pressure to do more to prevent the bloc going into reverse, including a public call from Washington to act.

Draghi's comments disappointed investors who had wanted firmer action concerning the possible government bond-buying mechanism of "quantitative easing" (QE).

"Draghi spoke with a whimper, not a bang, as he failed to provide the euro zone with an early Christmas present, with the markets reacting poorly to his vague comments on quantitative easing," said SpreadEx financial analyst Connor Campbell.

A pullback in mining and oil shares further weighed on the FTSE.

Miner Anglo American fell 2.8 percent while Rio Tinto declined 2.6 percent after price target cuts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

A new fall in the price of oil also impacted stocks such as BP and Tullow Oil, which retreated by 2.3 and 3 percent respectively.

Oil fell in choppy trading on Thursday as the debate for a sustainable price level continued after Saudi Arabia announced deep discounts for the crude it sells to Asian and U.S. buyers.

"With increasing regularity, the question 'can oil trade below $60?' is being asked on trading floors in the City, as the bearish sentiment hanging over the commodity shows no sign of easing," said IG market analyst Alastair McCaig.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest since early 2000, but then lost ground in October. The FTSE is down by around 1 percent since the start of 2014. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout; Editing by Hugh Lawson)