* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.7 pct
* Focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers
* Intertek Group advances on broker upgrades
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 5 Britain's top share index bounced
back in morning trading on Friday, led higher by financial
stocks, with investors betting that U.S. jobs data will show
signs of strength in the world's biggest economy.
U.S. non-farm payrolls probably rose by 230,000 jobs last
month after rising by 214,000 in October, according to a Reuters
survey. November would mark the 10th straight month that job
growth has exceeded 200,000, the longest such stretch since
1994.
"The Fed has successfully ended its bond purchase programme
and we expect a rate hike in the middle of the next year. Until
then, the Fed is not likely to change its policy. Therefore, I
expect that a good labour market report today would have a
positive impact on the market," UniCredit strategist Christian
Stocker said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent at
6,728.72 points by 0921 GMT, after closing 0.6 percent lower in
the previous session following a drop in commodity stocks and
disappointment at a lack of concrete, new economic stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank.
Banking stocks were the top gainers, with the UK banking
index rising 1.1 percent, helped by a 1.1 to 1.7
percent rise in shares of Barclays, HSBC and
Royal Bank Scotland.
British testing company Intertek Group rose 4
percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, supported
by broker upgrades. Deutsche Bank raised its stance for the
stock to "buy" from "hold", while UBS raises its rating for the
company to "buy" from "neutral".
Mid-cap Berkeley rose 5.9 percent after
London-focused housebuilder said its half-year pre-tax profit
rose by 80 percent to 305 million pounds due to strong demand in
the capital, with the firm expecting to meet full-year market
expectations.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toby Chopra)