* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.6 pct
* Focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers
* Intertek Group advances on broker upgrades
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 5 Britain's top equity index bounced
back on Friday, with testing company Intertek among the
best-performers, as investors bet U.S. jobs data would show
signs of strength in the world's biggest economy.
U.S. non-farm payrolls probably rose by 230,000 jobs last
month after advancing by 214,000 in October, according to a
Reuters survey. November would mark the 10th straight month that
job growth has exceeded 200,000, the longest such stretch since
1994. The data is due out at 1330 GMT.
"The Fed has successfully ended its bond purchase programme
and we expect a rate hike in the middle of the next year. Until
then, the Fed is not likely to change its policy. Therefore, I
expect that a good labour market report today would have a
positive impact on the market," said UniCredit strategist
Christian Stocker.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up by 0.6 percent at
6,717.33 points by the middle of the trading session, rebounding
from a 0.6 percent fall in the previous session following
disappointment at a lack of concrete, new economic stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank.
Intertek, whose services include conducting tests on
products to make sure they comply with safety standards, rose
3.5 percent. Intertek was the best-performing FTSE 100 stock in
percentage terms, as its shares were boosted by broker upgrades.
Deutsche Bank upgraded Intertek to "buy" from "hold", while
UBS also raised its stance on it to "buy" from "neutral".
Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments,
expected the FTSE 100 to have a strong end to the year.
"We'd still be looking to buy on the dip, and for the market
to have a good run up to the end of the year. The FTSE should
get over 6,800 points, maybe even over 6,900 points," he said.
(additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)