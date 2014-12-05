* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.8 pct
* U.S. non-farm payrolls beat market forecasts
* Intertek Group advances on broker upgrades
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 5 Britain's top equity index bounced
back on Friday, with financial stocks among the best performers,
as stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data buoyed global
stock markets.
U.S. employers added the largest number of workers in nearly
three years in November and wages increased, which could bring
the Federal Reserve closer to raising interest rates.
Non-farm payrolls surged by 321,000 last month, the most
since January 2012, the Labor Department said on Friday, while
unemployment held steady at a six-year low of 5.8 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by
only 230,000 last month.
The U.S. data pushed Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index
higher. The FTSE, which had fallen 0.6 percent on
Thursday, was up by 0.8 percent at 6,734.82 points going into
the close of the trading session.
Financials gave the biggest lift to the index, with wealth
management company St James's Place rising 3.2 percent,
since such investment groups can often bring in more client
money on signs of robust stock markets.
Intertek, whose services include conducting tests
on products to make sure they comply with safety standards, also
rose 2.8 percent, after upgrades from Deutsche Bank and UBS.
"The U.S. jobs data were a strong set of numbers," said
Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry.
Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments,
expected the FTSE 100 to have a strong end to the year.
"We'd still be looking to buy on the dip, and for the market
to have a good run up to the end of the year. The FTSE should
get over 6,800 points, maybe even over 6,900 points," he said.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine
Evans)