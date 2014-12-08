* FTSE 100 index falls 0.4 percent

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Dec 8 Britain's top share index retreated in early trading on Monday, with concerns about the pace of global economic growth following disappointing macroeconomic data from China and Japan hurting commodity stocks.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at 6,713,71 points by 0831 GMT after closing 1 percent higher in the previous trading session.

The UK mining index fell 0.8 percent after data showed China's imports shrank unexpectedly in November while export growth slowed, fueling concerns the economy could be facing a sharper slowdown.

"Commodity stocks will continue to reflect a slowing Chinese economy," John Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley, said. "And with the UK market looking relatively overbought after its rally from the mid-October lows, the FTSE 100 index is likely to see some profit taking. We will likely see further selling over coming weeks."

Global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton fell 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Sentiment was also hurt by data showing Japan's economy shrank more than initially reported in the third quarter on declines in business investment, analysts said.

"The Japanese data is truly awful, especially since consensus looked for a capex-fuelled improvement on earlier estimates," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles Stanley, said.

"The Chinese economy is potentially even weaker than headline data implies. Bad news for demand."

Energy stocks also came under pressure, with the UK oil and gas index down 0.4 percent, tracking weaker oil prices after Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for Brent crude , which was down 1.3 percent at $68.16 a barrel.

Among other sharp movers, Sainsbury's rose 1.8 percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, with traders citing a media report saying UK activist investment fund Crystal Amber was in talks with several overseas investors about buying shares in the company. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)