* FTSE 100 index falls 0.4 percent
* Mining shares slip on Chinese data
* Sainsbury's shares up on media report
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 8 Britain's top share index
retreated in early trading on Monday, with concerns about the
pace of global economic growth following disappointing
macroeconomic data from China and Japan hurting commodity
stocks.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at
6,713,71 points by 0831 GMT after closing 1 percent higher in
the previous trading session.
The UK mining index fell 0.8 percent after data
showed China's imports shrank unexpectedly in November while
export growth slowed, fueling concerns the economy could be
facing a sharper slowdown.
"Commodity stocks will continue to reflect a slowing Chinese
economy," John Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley,
said. "And with the UK market looking relatively overbought
after its rally from the mid-October lows, the FTSE 100 index is
likely to see some profit taking. We will likely see further
selling over coming weeks."
Global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
fell 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.
Sentiment was also hurt by data showing Japan's economy
shrank more than initially reported in the third quarter on
declines in business investment, analysts said.
"The Japanese data is truly awful, especially since
consensus looked for a capex-fuelled improvement on earlier
estimates," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client
research at Charles Stanley, said.
"The Chinese economy is potentially even weaker than
headline data implies. Bad news for demand."
Energy stocks also came under pressure, with the UK oil and
gas index down 0.4 percent, tracking weaker oil
prices after Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for Brent crude
, which was down 1.3 percent at $68.16 a barrel.
Among other sharp movers, Sainsbury's rose 1.8
percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, with traders
citing a media report saying UK activist investment fund Crystal
Amber was in talks with several overseas investors
about buying shares in the company.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)