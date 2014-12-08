* FTSE 100 index falls 0.7 pct
* Mining shares slip on Chinese data
* Sainsbury boosted by activist fund's interest
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 8 Britain's top equity index
retreated on Monday, with commodity stocks hurt by concerns
about the pace of global economic growth following disappointing
macroeconomic data from China.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.7 percent
at 6,693.36 points going into the middle of the trading session,
marking a pullback after ending 1 percent higher on Friday.
The UK mining index fell 0.5 percent after data
showed China's imports shrank unexpectedly in November while
export growth slowed, fuelling concerns the Chinese economy
could be facing a slowdown.
"Commodity stocks will continue to reflect a slowing Chinese
economy," said John Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley.
Shares of investment platform operator Hargreaves Lansdown
fell 4 percent, making it the worst-performing FTSE 100
stock in percentage terms.
Traders attributed Hargreaves Lansdown's fall to negative
investor reaction to the departure on Friday of its chief
financial officer, with brokerage Liberum issuing a "sell" note
on the company on Monday.
Retailer Marks & Spencer also fell 3.2 percent,
which traders attributed to delays to its online shopping
orders.
Rival J. Sainsbury rose 0.5 percent. Traders said a
media report that activist investment fund Crystal Amber
was in talks with several overseas investors about
buying shares in the company was boosting the stock.
Energy stocks also came under pressure, with the UK oil and
gas index falling 1.1 percent and tracking weaker
oil prices. Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for Brent crude
, which fell to five-year lows.
Brown Shipley's Smith expected further selling of the FTSE
100 in coming weeks, but Logic Investments' director of trading
Darren Easton expected the index to rally into the end of 2014.
"We're looking to buy on the dip. We think this month will
see the typical Christmas rally in the market, and we think the
FTSE should end in the 6,800-6,900 point range", he said.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine
Evans)