* FTSE 100 index falls 0.8 pct
* Mining shares slip on Chinese data
* New fall in oil price hits energy stocks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 8 Britain's top equity index
retreated on Monday, with commodity stocks hurt by a new drop in
the oil price and concerns about the pace of global economic
growth after disappointing data from China.
Retailer Marks & Spencer fell 2.8 percent, with
traders citing delays to its online shopping orders.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.8 percent at
6,687.07 points going into the close of the trading session,
marking a pullback after ending 1 percent higher on Friday.
The UK mining index fell 1 percent after data
showed China's imports shrank unexpectedly in November while
export growth slowed, fuelling concerns about an economic
slowdown.
Energy stocks also came under pressure, with the UK oil and
gas index falling 1.7 percent as oil prices shed
more than $2 a barrel to a new five-year low.
"Commodity stocks will continue to reflect a slowing Chinese
economy," said John Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley.
Smith expected further selling of the FTSE in coming weeks,
while Logic Investments' director of trading Darren Easton
expected the index to rally into the end of 2014.
"We're looking to buy on the dip. We think this month will
see the typical Christmas rally in the market, and we think the
FTSE should end in the 6,800-6,900 point range", he said.
Mark Burgess, chief investment officer at Threadneedle
Investments, also remained upbeat, saying UK equities continued
to offer an attractive dividend yield in spite of the headwinds
from the hit to the market's commodity stocks.
"We continue to like UK equities, and believe that the
FTSE's 3.3 percent dividend yield should remain an attractive
characteristic in a world where 10-year German government bonds
yield just 0.7 percent," said Burgess.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine
Evans and John Stonestreet)