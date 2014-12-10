* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct
* Ashtead surges to all-time high after it lifts forecasts
* TUI Travel receives boost from TUI AG
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 10 Britain's top share index rose to
rebound from one month lows on Wednesday, boosted by appetite
for travel and leisure stocks and industrial equipment hire
company Ashtead after it lifted its earning guidance.
Ashtead rose 6.6 percent, having surged over 10
percent to an all-time high in early deals, after it raised its
full-year earnings guidance following a surge in profit.
"Expectations are now that more earnings upgrades continue
to come through, led by the credibility of management to deliver
on growth targets and strategy," Atif Latif, director of trading
at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
Britain's FTSE was up 25.00 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 6,554.47 by 0846 GMT, partially recouping a 2.1 percent slide
in the previous session which took the index to its lowest level
since Nov. 6.
The index remains 5 percent off of its 2014 high set in
September.
The FTSE 350 Travel and Leisure index was a top
sectoral riser, up 1.4 percent, led higher by cruise operator
Carnival, up 3.2 percent after Numis lifted its target
price on the stock.
British Airways owner IAG and easyJet both
rose around 2 percent, as airlines benefitted again from
pressure on oil prices. Brent was near 5 year lows and
down 40 percent since June on oversupply worries.
Travel group TUI Travel rose 1.3 percent after
Germany's TUI AG said its profit target for the year
was coming into reach in its final set of results before its
merger with the British company.
Aberdeen Asset Management was down 1 percent in early deals,
among the biggest fallers on the FTSE, hit by a downgrade from
Citi to "neutral" from "buy".
"Flow outlook is unclear, and (Emerging Market) performance
headwinds look set to worsen," analysts at Citi write in a note.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew Heavens)