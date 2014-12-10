* FTSE 100 bounces back slightly from slump on Tuesday
* Ashtead touches all-time high after it lifts forecasts
* Carnival boosted by Numis price target upgrade
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 10 Britain's top share index
rebounded from one-month lows on Wednesday, boosted by appetite
for travel and leisure stocks and by industrial equipment hire
company Ashtead after it raised its earning guidance.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at
6,547.59 points by the middle of the trading session, partially
recouping a 2.1 percent slide in the previous session which took
the index to its lowest level since Nov. 6.
Ashtead rose 8.1 percent, having at one point surged
more than 10 percent to an all-time high, after it raised its
full-year earnings guidance following an increase in profits.
Ashtead was the best-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage
terms, while travel stocks also outperformed.
Cruise operator Carnival rose by around 3 percent
after Numis lifted its target price on the stock.
British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines
Group and easyJet both advanced about 2 percent
as airlines benefited again from downward pressure on oil
prices. Brent crude oil was near five year lows and down
40 percent since June on oversupply worries.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest level since early 2000, but then slumped
to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data
knocked back stock markets.
Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides said he
would hold off from buying the FTSE at present, given renewed
economic uncertainty caused by the slump in the oil price and
renewed political uncertainty in Greece.
"We had been going up since mid-October but we've now
started to flatline. I wouldn't buy it here. I'm going to pause
and wait to see how things pan out," said Petrides.
(additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth
