* FTSE 100 closes down 0.5 pct at 6,500.04 points

* Oil price hits new 5-year lows

* Ashtead touches all-time high after it lifts forecasts

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 10 Britain's main equity index fell on Wednesday for a third consecutive day as a further drop in the price of oil hit energy stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.5 percent, or 29.43 points, at 6,500.04 points - its lowest closing level since early November.

Brent crude oil fell to a new five-year low below $65 a barrel on mounting signs of oversupply and lacklustre demand as global economic growth falters.

Oil and gas services group Petrofac fell 3.4 percent, making it the worst-performing FTSE stock in percentage terms, hit by the lower oil price and a downgrade from credit rating agency Moody's.

Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead managed to buck the market, surging 9.1 percent and touching record highs after increased profits prompted it to raise its full-year earnings guidance.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest level since early 2000, but slumped to 15-month lows in October on weak European economic data.

Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides said he would hold off buying the FTSE at present, given uncertainties generated by the oil price moves and political concerns in Greece. The Greek government will be forced to call early elections if its nominee does not win a presidential election in parliament.

"We had been going up since mid-October but we've now started to flatline. I wouldn't buy it here. I'm going to pause and wait to see how things pan out," said Petrides.

JNF Capital trader Rick Jones said he would look to buy into the FTSE if it fell below 6,500 points, on optimism the index is poised for a year-end rally often seen in stock markets that would push it back up to 6,800 points. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth Jones/Ruth Pitchford/Susan Fenton)