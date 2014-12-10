* FTSE 100 closes down 0.5 pct at 6,500.04 points
* Oil price hits new 5-year lows
* Ashtead touches all-time high after it lifts forecasts
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 10 Britain's main equity index fell
on Wednesday for a third consecutive day as a further drop in
the price of oil hit energy stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.5
percent, or 29.43 points, at 6,500.04 points - its lowest
closing level since early November.
Brent crude oil fell to a new five-year low below $65 a
barrel on mounting signs of oversupply and lacklustre demand as
global economic growth falters.
Oil and gas services group Petrofac fell 3.4
percent, making it the worst-performing FTSE stock in percentage
terms, hit by the lower oil price and a downgrade from credit
rating agency Moody's.
Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead managed
to buck the market, surging 9.1 percent and touching record
highs after increased profits prompted it to raise its full-year
earnings guidance.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest level since early 2000, but slumped to
15-month lows in October on weak European economic data.
Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides said he
would hold off buying the FTSE at present, given uncertainties
generated by the oil price moves and political concerns in
Greece. The Greek government will be forced to call early
elections if its nominee does not win a presidential election in
parliament.
"We had been going up since mid-October but we've now
started to flatline. I wouldn't buy it here. I'm going to pause
and wait to see how things pan out," said Petrides.
JNF Capital trader Rick Jones said he would look to buy into
the FTSE if it fell below 6,500 points, on optimism the index is
poised for a year-end rally often seen in stock markets that
would push it back up to 6,800 points.
