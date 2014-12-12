* FTSE 100 index falls 1.5 percent
* On track for biggest weekly percentage drop in 2 1/2 years
* Commodity stocks slump on weaker oil, China data
By Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 12 Britain's FTSE share index
slipped to a six-week low and headed for its biggest weekly loss
in more than two years on Friday, as crude oil prices fell
further and disappointing Chinese economic data hit commodity
stocks.
The UK mining index, down 1.6 percent, fell for
a seventh straight session after data showed factory output in
China, the world's biggest metals consumer, slowed last month.
The oil and gas index fell 2.1 percent,
tracking Brent crude oil's slide to a 5 1/2-year low amid a
global supply glut and a bearish outlook for demand.
"Traders are assessing the impact of the fall in oil prices
and selling positions in major oil producers. This is adding to
the FTSE's demise along with weaker data from China," said Tom
Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets.
"But with a pullback in prices, this may represent a buying
opportunity if your view is that the markets will go back up
with the seasonal 'Santa Rally'."
Commodity and energy stocks, including BG Group, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton, knocked nearly 40 points
off the FTSE 100, which was down 100 points, or 1.5
percent, at 6,362.07.
The index has fallen 5.6 percent so far this week, the
biggest weekly drop since mid-2012.
Although the drop in oil prices hurt energy companies, it
could help the global economy overall.
"Whilst it is difficult to disentangle how much of the slump
in the oil price is demand driven, we suspect that the driving
force is a supply side shock," Robert Parkes, director of equity
strategy at HSBC Bank. "This has a positive read across for
corporate margins (excluding energy stocks)."
UK house builders fell after Citi analysts said optimism
about the sector appeared to be priced in and valuations had
become more stretched after a rally over the last three months.
Persimmon fell 4.3 percent as Citi cut its stance to
"neutral" from "buy".
Stocks that gained included Water utilities Severn Trent,
up 2.8 percent and United Utilities, up 1.3
percent. Traders said they were helped by water regulator
Ofwat's ruling on final tariffs the companies can charge
customers until the end of the decade.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)