By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 15 Britain's top equity index ended
at its lowest closing level in nearly 18 months on Monday as
commodity stocks surrendered early gains and fell sharply after
a retreat in oil and metals prices.
The UK mining index slumped 2.9 percent to its
lowest in more than 5 years, while the oil and gas index
slipped 2.5 percent to a 4-1/2 year low, mirroring
losses in copper, iron ore and oil.
Crude oil hit a five-year low of nearly $60 a barrel after
producer group OPEC said it would stick to its decision not to
cut output. Copper dropped 1.5 percent on persistent concerns
about demand for basic resources mainly in China, the world's
top metals consumer.
Oil majors BP, BG Group and Tullow Oil
were down 2.3 to 3.2 percent, while blue-chip global miners Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton fell 2.5 percent and 3.7
percent respectively. Mid-cap Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo
slumped 11 percent.
"Sentiment remains very fragile as investors continue to
look at the data from China and question the speed of strength
of the economy," Henk Potts, director of global research at
Barclays, said, adding China's influence on commodities puts
pressure on the London market which has a very strong weighting
in terms of oil and mining stocks.
Credit Suisse predicted an extended period of low iron ore
prices at close to current levels and cut its earnings estimates
for large-cap by 20-25 percent in 2015-16.
"With China demand growth expected to remain slow the sector
will remain about relative rather than absolute value and may
continue to struggle against the broader market in 2015," it
said in a research note.
The blue-chip FTSE index closed 1.9 percent lower at
6,182.72 points, the lowest closing level since mid-2013. It
fell 6.6 percent last week and is down more than 8 percent so
far this year after surging 14 percent in 2013.
The index has been hit by its heavy weighting in oil stocks.
While lower oil prices can support other sectors, there are
signs a weakening global economy could hurt demand for oil at a
time of already ample supply.
Among other sharp movers, MySale Group, in which
Sports Direct has a 4.8 percent stake, sank 53 percent
after the company issued a profit warning. Sports Direct is
Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer and is majority-owned
by founder and Newcastle United soccer club owner Mike Ashley.
However, Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer
Carpetright rose 14 percent after saying it expected
full-year profit to be towards the upper end of market forecasts
as trading improved both at home and abroad.
BT closed 0.2 percent higher. The telecom firm has
entered into exclusive talks with Orange and Deutsche
Telekom to buy EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.6
billion), opting for the country's biggest mobile operator over
rival suitor, Telefonica's <TEF.MC O2>.
