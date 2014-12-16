* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.4 pct

* Energy, mining shares fall further

* Banks outperform after stress test results

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Dec 16 Britain's top share index fell to a two-month low on Tuesday, extending the previous day's losses, as a decline in oil and metals prices after disappointing Chinese data hit commodities shares.

Brent crude oil fell below $60 for the first time since July 2009 and copper prices reached a one-week low following a Chinese report that factory activity shrank in December for the first time in seven months.

The flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.5 in December, below the 50.0 forecast by analysts and below November's final reading of 50.0.

The UK mining index fell 1.4 percent to its lowest in more than five years after slumping 2.9 percent on Monday. The oil and gas index dropped 0.8 percent to a 4 1/2-year low after slipping 2.5 percent in the previous session.

"Volatility is likely to continue in the short term as the full effects of a lower oil price ripple through financial markets," said Laith Khalaf, a senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "While there are positives to draw from a lower price, these are perhaps further away and less tangible than the obvious negative impact on oil-related stocks."

Oil majors BP, BG Group and Tullow Oil were down 1.1 to 2.0 percent. Global mining companies Rio Tinto , Randgold Resources and BHP Billiton fell 0.3 to 3.3 percent.

Lower commodity stocks put pressure on the FTSE 100 index , which was down 0.4 percent at 6,156.79 points by 0858 GMT after falling to a low of 6,144.72, the lowest since mid-October. The index dropped 1.9 percent on Monday and closed at its lowest in nearly 18 months.

Banking shares, which opened higher after the results of the Bank of England's stress test on banks, also gave up gains in line with the broader market sell-off. They still outperformed the FTSE 100 index.

The central bank said Britain's main banks would be able to withstand a sharp fall in house prices, other than the troubled Co-operative Bank. State-backed RBS and Lloyds scraped through the test after both took pre-emptive measures to shore up their capital defences.

The UK banking index was down 0.2 percent, with Barclays trading flat, Lloyds up 0.3 percent, RBS down 0.1 percent and HSBC down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)