* FTSE bounces back off 2-month lows

* Drop in UK inflation props up stock market

* Russia-exposed BP edges lower

* FTSE down around 8 pct since start of 2014

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 16 Britain's top equity index rebounded off two-month lows on Tuesday as a drop in UK inflation propped up the stock market in the face of market turmoil caused by Russia.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index endured a volatile session and was up by 0.3 percent at 6,198.32 points going into the close of trading.

However, a slip in the shares of Russian-exposed oil major BP prevented the FTSE from making bigger gains, as Russia attempted to stabilise the rouble with a huge emergency rate hike that will further hurt its economy, jolting global markets.

BP, which is exposed to Russia via its stake in Russian oil company Rosneft, fell 0.1 percent.

"The market will continue to be volatile while there are still concerns about the oil price and Russia," said Central Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour.

INFLATION FALLS

British inflation fell to its lowest level in more than 12 years in November, further easing the squeeze on consumers and leaving the Bank of England under no pressure to raise interest rates from record lows.

"The inflation data was taken well because it means interest rates may be on hold for longer now," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar, adding he would look to buy stocks at current levels given the pullback on the FTSE over the last month.

Afsar's preferred stocks include energy group BG, British American Tobacco and healthcare group GlaxoSmithKline - viewed as defensive plays at times of market uncertainty due to their chunky dividend payouts.

The FTSE 100 hit a peak this year of 6,904.86 points in early September, its highest level since early 2000, but it has since lost ground and is down by around 8 percent since the start of 2014. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King/John Stonestreet/Susan Fenton)