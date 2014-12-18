* FTSE 100 up 1 pct
* ARM rises after positive Exane note
* Petrofac and oil stocks rise as oil price bounces off lows
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 18 Britain's main equity index rose
on Thursday, helped by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge for a
"patient approach" to any interest rate increase.
Technology group ARM was among the best-performing
stocks on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index after an upbeat
broker note.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said U.S. interest rates
were unlikely to rise for "at least a couple of meetings,"
meaning April at the earliest, helping to ease concerns that a
tightening in U.S. monetary policy and a rising dollar could
curb global economic growth and pummel the price of commodities.
Yellen's comments lifted global equity markets, with the
FTSE 100 up 1 percent at 6,398.80 points going into the middle
of the trading session, extending gains from Wednesday.
The FTSE also flickered higher after data showed that
British retail sales had surged at their fastest annual rate in
more than a decade in November.
"We're now well set up for the self-fulfilling prophecy of
the end-of-year rally," said Central Markets trading analyst Joe
Neighbour.
ARM rose 3.7 percent, which traders attributed to a note
from brokerage Exane, which kept an "outperform" rating on the
chipmaker, citing positive comments from ARM on its prospects in
China.
Petrofac and other oil majors such as BP also
rose as the oil price rose by around 2 percent, after hitting
five-year lows earlier this week.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak this year of 6,904.86 points in
early September, its highest level since early 2000, but then
lost ground in October and remains down by around 5 percent
since the start of 2014.
(Additional reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry
King and Susan Fenton)