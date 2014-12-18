* FTSE 100 jumps 1.7 pct
* Rise in rand buoys South African-exposed SAB Miller
* IAG up on FT report of possible Aer Lingus bid
* Petrofac and oil stocks rise as oil price bounces off lows
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 18 Britain's main equity index rose
on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge for a "patient
approach" to any interest rate increase lifted stock markets
around the world.
Drinks group SAB Miller and British Airways owner
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) were
among the best performers on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index
.
SAB Miller, which has major operations in South Africa, rose
5.3 percent. Traders said it was being boosted by a rise in the
rand currency, which rallied against the U.S. dollar
after the Fed's statement.
IAG climbed 3.3 percent after the Financial Times reported
that IAG might bid for Irish airline Aer Lingus, a deal
that could strengthen IAG's market share.
The FTSE 100 was up by 1.7 percent at 6,446.03 points going
into the close of the trading session.
The index tracked similar gains elsewhere in global equity
markets after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on
Wednesday that U.S. interest rates were unlikely to rise for "at
least a couple of meetings," meaning April at the earliest.
Yellen's comments helped ease concerns that a tightening in
U.S. monetary policy and a rising dollar could curb global
economic growth and pummel the price of commodities.
The FTSE also flickered higher after data showed that
British retail sales had surged at their fastest annual rate in
more than a decade in November.
"We're now well set up for the self-fulfilling prophecy of
the end-of-year rally," said Central Markets trading analyst Joe
Neighbour.
Petrofac and other oil majors such as BP also
rose as the oil price increased by around 2 percent, after
hitting five-year lows earlier this week.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak this year of 6,904.86 points in
early September, its highest level since early 2000, but then
lost ground in October and remains down by around 5 percent
since the start of 2014.
(Additional reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry
King and Susan Fenton)