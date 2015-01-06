* FTSE 100 extends losses to trade down 1.3 percent

* Energy stocks slip as oil hits new 5-1/2 year low

* Ashtead falls sharply, tracks weaker U.S. peer

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 6 Britain's top share index fell to a three-week low on Tuesday, with a further decline in crude oil prices hurting energy shares.

A 7.9 percent fall in British industrial equipment hiring company Ashtead added to the downward pressure on the market, with traders saying the stock was reacting to an 11 percent slump in its rival United Rentals overnight after a broker downgrade on the U.S. company.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.3 percent to 6,336.93 points by 0910 GMT after dropping as low as 6,328.59, its lowest since mid-December. The index closed 2 percent down in the previous session on the back of weaker oil prices and political uncertainty in Greece.

Energy shares were the biggest sectoral decliners on Tuesday, with the UK Oil and Gas index falling 1.9 percent, after sinking 4.3 percent in the previous session, as oil extended losses to touch a new 5-1/2-year low on over-supply concerns. Crude oil slumped 5 percent on Monday.

"In the near term, themes such as slumping oil prices and the future for Greece continue to occupy investors. It's difficult to be positive on energy shares near term as oil prices fall, with no clear turnaround catalyst yet visible," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Energy companies BP, Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch Shell fell 0.7 to 3.1 percent.

Analysts said the market was likely to remain under pressure in the near term on concern over Greece, where a Jan. 25 election might vault the left-wing Syriza party into power, raising the risk of a sovereign default.

"Continuing uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Greek election and the potential fall-out of Greece possibly leaving the euro is spooking investors," Peregrine & Black senior analyst, Markus Huber, said. (Editing by Louise Ireland)