* FTSE 100 extends losses to trade down 1.3 percent
* Energy stocks slip as oil hits new 5-1/2 year low
* Ashtead falls sharply, tracks weaker U.S. peer
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 6 Britain's top share index fell to
a three-week low on Tuesday, with a further decline in crude oil
prices hurting energy shares.
A 7.9 percent fall in British industrial equipment hiring
company Ashtead added to the downward pressure on the
market, with traders saying the stock was reacting to an 11
percent slump in its rival United Rentals overnight
after a broker downgrade on the U.S. company.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.3 percent to
6,336.93 points by 0910 GMT after dropping as low as 6,328.59,
its lowest since mid-December. The index closed 2 percent down
in the previous session on the back of weaker oil
prices and political uncertainty in Greece.
Energy shares were the biggest sectoral decliners on
Tuesday, with the UK Oil and Gas index falling 1.9
percent, after sinking 4.3 percent in the previous session, as
oil extended losses to touch a new 5-1/2-year low on over-supply
concerns. Crude oil slumped 5 percent on Monday.
"In the near term, themes such as slumping oil prices and
the future for Greece continue to occupy investors. It's
difficult to be positive on energy shares near term as oil
prices fall, with no clear turnaround catalyst yet visible,"
Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Energy companies BP, Tullow Oil and Royal
Dutch Shell fell 0.7 to 3.1 percent.
Analysts said the market was likely to remain under pressure
in the near term on concern over Greece, where a Jan. 25
election might vault the left-wing Syriza party into power,
raising the risk of a sovereign default.
"Continuing uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Greek
election and the potential fall-out of Greece possibly leaving
the euro is spooking investors," Peregrine & Black senior
analyst, Markus Huber, said.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)