* FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct after falling last three sessions
* Aggreko gains after raising profit expectations
* Sainsbury's volatile after trading update
* Boohoo.com plunges following profit warning
By Atul Prakash and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 7 Britain's top equity index
rebounded from a three-week low on Wednesday as euro zone
consumer-price data raised expectations of new stimulus from the
European Central Bank. Aggreko gained after raising its 2014
profit estimates.
The FTSE 100 index, which had fallen for the last
three sessions and reached a three-week low in the previous
session, was up 0.8 percent at 6,418.28 points by 1145 GMT.
Aggreko, which fell 12 percent in 2014, led the
market higher, gaining 2.8 percent. The world's biggest
temporary power provider raised its 2014 trading profit
expectations following a debt settlement.
"It's a piece of good news for Aggreko after a disappointing
year. It's a decent company but unfortunately it has got some
headwinds due to a global slowdown," said John Smith, senior
fund manager at Brown Shipley. Hopes of stimulus from the ECB
also supported the market, he said.
"The ECB is definitely planning to go for a much wider
quantitative easing programme, although the political
uncertainty in Greece is going to make things a little difficult
for (ECB President) Mario Draghi," he said. A Jan. 25 election
in Greece could put the Syriza party into power, increasing the
risk of a sovereign default.
Data showing euro zone consumer prices fell more than
predicted in December heightened expectations the ECB will
announce a government bond-buying programme at its policy
meeting later this month, analysts said.
Sainsbury's rose more than 4 percent in early
trading after reporting better-than-expected results in the
Christmas quarter. But its shares were last down 1.4 percent on
concern it might lose more market share to discounters and could
suffer in an intensifying price war.
"Sainsbury's numbers were better than expected, but I am not
a buyer of the stock for now, as top line guidance remains
unchanged," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
Among other retailers, shares in the online fashion company
Boohoo.com, which is not in the FTSE 100 index, slumped
by around 40 percent after cutting its profit outlook.
Grocer Tesco, which posts an update on Thursday,
was up 1.8 percent, Marks & Spencer rose 1.7 percent and
WM Morrison was up 0.2 percent.
Traders said an accelerating decline in oil prices, with
Brent crude prices falling below $50 a barrel for the first time
since May 2009, would also keep pressure on the FTSE.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)