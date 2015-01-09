* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent
* Housebuilders fall on cautious sector outlook
* Focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls data
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 9 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Friday after sharp gains in the previous day, with
housebuilders losing ground following a cautious outlook towards
the sector and as investors avoided strong bets ahead of U.S.
jobs data.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent at
6,566.12 points by 0906 GMT, after surging more than 2 percent
the previous session following a jump in retailer Tesco's
shares on the back of restructuring plans.
The broader index was pressured by a drop in shares of house
building companies, with the Thomson Reuters UK Homebuilding
index falling 3.8 percent on a cautious sector
note from Jefferies, traders said.
Negative newsflow on UK mortgage approvals, housing
transactions, weak house price data and lower GDP growth will
lead to share price weakness in the residential sector in the
first quarter of 2015, Jefferies said in a note.
Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments and
Persimmon, down between 3.8 and 5.4 percent, were the
top decliners in the FTSE 100, while midcaps Bovis Homes
, Berkeley, Bellway and Redrow
fell more than 2.5 percent.
"(The) UK housing market continues to slow, with tighter
mortgage rules and affordability constraints as well as the
prospect of a rate rise making investors cautious," Mike van
Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.
"While UK stamp duty reforms are going to help sellers not
buyers, supply vs demand is also expected to improve, keeping
pressure on prices."
Investors were also cautious ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls
data, due later in the session. Employers probably added 240,000
jobs to their payrolls last month after November's outsized
321,000 increase, according to a Reuters survey.
"Job creations give the Fed a more solid footing from which
it can raise interest rates. If the numbers are much better than
expected, then we might see a further squeeze in shares on the
downside," IG analyst Alastair McCaig said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by David Holmes)