* FTSE 100 closes down 1.1 pct
* Housebuilders fall on cautious broker comments
* FTSE down 0.7 pct over week
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 9 Britain's top equity index fell on
Friday, led by a decline in the shares of major housebuilders
following cautious analyst comments on the industry.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 1.1 percent at
6,501.14 points. The index rose 2.3 percent the day before as
Tesco jumped on a well-received restructuring plan but
ended down 0.7 percent on the week.
Investment bank Jefferies said bad news on UK mortgage
approvals, weak house prices and slower economic growth would
impact housebuilders' shares in the first quarter of 2015.
Key players in the sector, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt
Developments and Persimmon, were the
worst-performing FTSE stocks in percentage terms with Taylor
Wimpey falling 5.4 percent.
"The UK housing market continues to slow, with tighter
mortgage rules and affordability constraints as well as the
prospect of a rate rise making investors cautious," said Mike
van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak last year of 6,904.86 points, which
marked its highest level since early 2000, and then lost ground
towards the end of 2014.
Some traders said they would now buy shares on days when the
index fell, due to prospects of the market recovering later in
the year, partly on expectations of new economic stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank (ECB).
"Buy on the dip until proven wrong," said Hampstead Capital
LLP hedge fund manager Lex van Dam.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King
and John Stonestreet)