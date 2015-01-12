* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.4 percent
* Oil and gas stocks come under renewed pressure
* Domestic energy firms hit by Labour's price cut plans
* Cruise operator Carnival gains as oil drops below $49
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 12 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Monday, underperforming continental European shares as
heavily weighted oil and energy firms fell.
However, falling oil prices boosted travel and leisure
stocks, with cruise operator Carnival rising towards the
top of the index.
Brent oil fell below $49 a barrel after a cut in short-term
forecasts by Goldman Sachs. Oil prices are at their lowest since
April 2009 and have fallen for seven weeks.
The UK oil and gas index, which features major
companies such as Royal Dutch Shell and BP, was
down 0.8 percent.
Mid-cap oil and gas producer Afren slipped 20.6
percent after saying it was considering options for its
operations in Barda Rash in Iraqi Kurdistan, citing poor
drilling results.
Domestic energy suppliers also came under pressure, with SSE
down 2.5 percent, the biggest loss in the FTSE 100
index.
Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would try to
introduce a law enabling the energy regulator to force companies
to cut prices when wholesale costs declined ahead of May's
election, putting utilities under more pressure to pass on the
falling price of energy to consumers.
British utility Centrica fell 1.4 percent.
Falling energy prices did support some stocks however, with
holiday cruise company Carnival up 2.8 percent. Travel
and leisure stocks, many of which have oil as a
major input cost, rose 1.3 percent.
"Earnings growth expectations have suffered because of the
energy sector downgrades. But expectations are out of kilter, as
the benefits to other sectors of lower oil have not been
reflected in upgrades," James Butterfill, global equity
strategist at Coutts, said. "There's a greater chance of
positive surprises in these sectors."
Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 30.22 points, or 0.5
percent, to 6,531.36 by 1120 GMT, lagging gains of around 1.6
percent for Germany's DAX and France's CAC,
which have less exposure to oil producers.
Raised expectations of European Central Bank action to help
fight deflationary pressure in the euro zone also stand to boost
continental European equities ahead of the FTSE 100.
GKN rose 3.2 percent, leading the gains in the FTSE 100
, after Credit Suisse raised its price target for the
stock to 410 pence from 380 pence and reiterated its
"outperform" rating.
