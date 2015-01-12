* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index drops 0.5 percent
* Oil and gas stocks hit as brent drops below $49 a barrel
* Domestic energy firms hit by Labour's price cut plans
(Recasts, adds quote, detail)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 12 Britain's top share index fell on
Monday, following Wall Street lower and underperforming
continental European shares as heavily weighted oil and energy
companies dropped.
Brent oil fell below $49 a barrel following a cut in
short-term forecasts by Goldman Sachs. After falling for seven
weeks, oil prices are at their lowest since April 2009.
The UK oil and gas index, which features major
oil companies such as Royal Dutch Shell and BP,
was down 2.7 percent, extending falls after U.S. stocks dipped
in early trade.
Mid-cap oil and gas producer Afren slipped 25.5
percent after saying it was considering options for its
operations in Barda Rash in Iraqi Kurdistan, citing poor
drilling results.
Mining companies, which are also sensitive to concern that
global growth may be weakening, dropped as copper fell
to its lowest in over five years. The FTSE 350
mining sector was down 2.6 percent.
"The oil price fall initially reflected concerns about
oversupply, but now we're seing concerns over demand compound
matters, so other commodity-related stocks are being hit," said
Jeremy Batstone-Carr, a market analyst at Charles Stanley.
Domestic energy suppliers also came under pressure. SSE
fell 5 percent, the biggest loss in the FTSE 100 index.
The utility Centrica fell 3.5 percent.
Britain's opposition Labour Party said that before May's
election it would try to introduce a law enabling energy
regulators to force companies to cut prices when wholesale costs
fall. That will put utilities under more pressure to pass on the
declining price of energy to consumers.
Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 44.76 points, or 0.7
percent, to 6,456.38 by 1459 GMT. By comparison, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC, which have less exposure to
oil producers, were little changed.
Raised expectations of European Central Bank action to help
fight deflationary pressure in the euro zone also stand to boost
continental European equities.
The FTSE 100 has fallen 1.6 percent so far in January,
extending December's 2.3 percent drop.
GKN rose 1.5 percent, the leading gainer in the FTSE
100, after Credit Suisse raised its price target for the
stock to 410 pence from 380 pence and reiterated its
"outperform" rating.
(Editing by Larry King)