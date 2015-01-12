* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index steady
* Oil and gas stocks hit as Brent drops below $48 a barrel
* Domestic energy firms hit by Labour's price cut plans
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 12 Britain's top share index was
steady on Monday, giving away early gains after falls on Wall
Street and underperforming continental European shares as
heavily weighted oil and energy companies dropped.
Brent oil fell 5 percent, dropping below $48 a barrel to
near six-year lows following a cut in short-term forecasts by
Goldman Sachs.
The UK oil and gas index, which features major
oil companies such as Royal Dutch Shell and BP,
was down 1.5 percent, extending falls after U.S. stocks dipped
in early trade.
Mid-cap oil and gas producer Afren slipped 30.5
percent after saying it was considering options for its
operations in Barda Rash in Iraqi Kurdistan, citing poor
drilling results.
Mining companies, which are also sensitive to concern that
global growth may be weakening, dropped as copper fell
to its lowest in over five years. The FTSE 350
mining sector was down 1.8 percent.
"The oil price fall initially reflected concerns about
oversupply, but now we're seeing concerns over demand compound
matters, so other commodity-related stocks are being hit," said
Jeremy Batstone-Carr, a market analyst at Charles Stanley.
Domestic energy suppliers also came under pressure. SSE
fell 5.8 percent, the biggest loss in the FTSE 100
index. Sector peer Centrica fell 2.9 percent.
Britain's opposition Labour Party said that before May's
election it would try to introduce a law enabling energy
regulators to force companies to cut prices when wholesale costs
fall. That will put utilities under more pressure to pass on the
declining price of energy to consumers.
Britain's FTSE 100 index was little changed at
6,501.42, up just 0.28 points. By comparison, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC, which have less exposure to
oil producers, were up over 1 percent.
Raised expectations of European Central Bank action to help
fight deflationary pressure in the euro zone also stand to boost
continental European equities.
The FTSE 100 has fallen 1 percent so far in January,
extending December's 2.3 percent drop.
GKN rose 3.2 percent, the leading gainer in the FTSE
100, after Credit Suisse raised its price target for the
stock to 410 pence from 380 pence and reiterated its
"outperform" rating.
