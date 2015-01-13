* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 0.5 percent
* Morrisons leads market after saying CEO to go
* Resilience in Christmas demand in other retailers
* Commodity shares track weaker oil, metals prices
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 13 Britain's top equity index edged
higher on Tuesday, led by Morrisons after the grocer
announced the departure of its chief executive following its
poor performance during the busy Christmas trading season.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at
6,533.95 points by 1131 GMT. However, weaker commodity stocks on
the back of fresh lows for oil and copper prices limited gains.
Morrisons jumped 5 percent after the grocer said
Chief Executive Dalton Philips would go, adding it needed a new
leader to return it to growth after lagging rivals like Tesco
and Sainsbury's under Philips's five-year
watch.
"The company's performance is not as dire as some had feared
over the period, and Morrisons will be hoping that the
management changes will give the strategy fresh impetus," said
Richard Hunter, head of equities at stockbrokers Hargreaves
Lansdown.
Fellow grocers Tesco and Sainsbury's rose by 2.7 percent and
2.4 percent respectively, as industry data showed the
under-pressure sector posted its strongest performance since
August in the Christmas period, with Sainsbury's faring the
best.
Outside the top index, fashion retailer ASOS and
baker Greggs rose 6.2 percent and 8.2 percent
respectively, with both being boosted by a strong Christmas
period.
However, mid-cap Debenhams fell 7.8 percent after
Britain's second-biggest department store operator posted a fall
in sales in the last quarter.
Commodity stocks were also a dampener, with the British
mining index down 0.8 percent after copper prices
tumbled to a fresh five-year low. The oil and gas index
edged 0.1 percent lower as oil continued its rout
to hit its lowest in almost six years.
Top faller on the FTSE 100 was Tullow Oil, down 3.7,
while engineer Weir, which has exposure to the oil and
gas sector, dropped 3.2 percent.
By comparison, oil "majors" such as Royal Dutch Shell
and BP were resilient, down no more than 0.5
percent.
"The oil price has fallen so far that a lot of the impact on
the stock market has already been felt. As it carries on going
down, it's smaller oil related stocks that will be hurt more.
The majors will have to ride it out," Zeg Choudhry, managing
director at LONTRAD, said.
"In the short term I'd stay out of the small oil stocks. But
on a time horizon of more than a month or too, the majors are a
no-brainer."
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)