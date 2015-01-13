* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 0.7 percent
* Morrisons up 4.2 pct after saying CEO to go
* Resilience in Christmas demand for other retailers
* Commodity shares track weaker oil, metals prices
(Updates with detail, quotes)
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 13 Britain's top equity index rose
on Tuesday, supported by Morrisons after the grocer
announced the departure of its chief executive following its
poor performance during the busy Christmas trading season.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7 percent at
6,544.49 points by 1452 GMT. However, weaker commodity stocks on
the back of fresh lows for oil and copper prices limited gains.
Morrisons jumped 4.2 percent after the grocer said
Chief Executive Dalton Philips would go, adding it needed a new
leader to return it to growth after lagging rivals like Tesco
and Sainsbury's under Philips's five-year
watch.
"The company's performance is not as dire as some had feared
over the period, and Morrisons will be hoping that the
management changes will give the strategy fresh impetus," said
Richard Hunter, head of equities at stockbrokers Hargreaves
Lansdown.
Fellow grocers Tesco and Sainsbury's rose by 3.8 percent and
3.4 percent respectively, as industry data showed the
under-pressure sector posted its strongest performance since
August in the Christmas period, with Sainsbury's faring the
best.
Outside the top index, fashion retailer ASOS and
baker Greggs rose 7.1 percent and 8.7 percent
respectively, with both being boosted by a strong Christmas
period.
"Greggs had a fantastic end of year. During the depths of
the squeeze on real incomes, companies like that faced tough
times, but now that is where the growth is going to be," Gerard
Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said, adding a fall in
the price of oil would help support consumers.
Commodity stocks fell again, with the British mining index
down 1.1 percent after copper prices tumbled to a
fresh five-year low. The oil and gas index edged
0.1 percent lower as oil continued its rout to hit its lowest in
almost six years.
Top faller on the FTSE 100 was Tullow Oil, down 4.9,
as a source told Reuters it would cut jobs in the face of the
weak oil price.
Engineer Weir, which has exposure to the oil and
gas sector, dropped 2.4 percent.
By comparison, oil majors such as Royal Dutch Shell
and BP were resilient, down no more than 0.5 percent.
"The oil price has fallen so far that a lot of the impact on
the stock market has already been felt. As it carries on going
down, it's smaller oil related stocks that will be hurt more.
The majors will have to ride it out," Zeg Choudhry, managing
director at LONTRAD, said.
"In the short term I'd stay out of the small oil stocks."
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)