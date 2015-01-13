* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.6 percent
* Morrisons up 4.5 pct after saying CEO to go
* Resilience in Christmas demand for other retailers
* Commodity shares track weaker oil, metals prices
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 13 Britain's top equity index rose
on Tuesday, buoyed by Morrisons after the grocer
announced the departure of its chief executive following its
poor performance during the busy Christmas trading season.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 percent at
6,542.20 points at the close. But weaker commodity stocks on the
back of fresh lows for oil and copper prices limited the gains.
Morrisons jumped 4.5 percent after the grocer said
Chief Executive Dalton Philips would go. The company said it
needed a new leader to return it to growth after lagging rivals
like Tesco and Sainsbury's under Philips's
five-year watch.
"The company's performance is not as dire as some had feared
over the period and Morrisons will be hoping that the management
changes will give the strategy fresh impetus," said Richard
Hunter, head of equities at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.
Tesco and Sainsbury's both rose 3.6 percent, as industry
data showed the under-pressure sector posted its strongest
performance since August in the Christmas period, with
Sainsbury's faring the best.
Outside the top index, fashion retailer ASOS and
baker Greggs climbed 8.6 percent and 9.5 percent
respectively, both enjoying boosts from a strong Christmas
period.
"Greggs had a fantastic end of year. During the depths of
the squeeze on real incomes, companies like that faced tough
times, but now that is where the growth is going to be," Gerard
Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said, adding that a
fall in the price of oil would help support consumers.
Commodity stocks fell again, with the British mining index
down 0.9 percent after copper prices tumbled to a
fresh five-year low. Oil and gas stocks came under pressure
again as the rout in oil continued, driving it down to its
lowest in almost six years.
The biggest decliner on the FTSE 100 was Tullow Oil,
down 4.7, as a source told Reuters that the firm would cut jobs
in the face of weak oil prices.
Engineer Weir, which has exposure to the oil and
gas sector, dropped 2 percent.
By comparison, oil majors such as Royal Dutch Shell
and BP were resilient, down no more than 0.1 percent.
"The oil price has fallen so far that a lot of the impact on
the stock market has already been felt. As it carries on going
down, it's smaller oil-related stocks that will be hurt more.
The majors will have to ride it out," said Zeg Choudhry,
managing director at LONTRAD.
"In the short term I'd stay out of the small oil stocks."
