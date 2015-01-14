* Miners and energy stocks fall as commodity prices drop
* Commodities hurt as World Bank cuts growth forecasts
* FTSE 100 down more than 1 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 14 Britain's top equity index slid
lower on Wednesday, hit by a drop in mining and energy shares as
global commodity prices tumbled after the World Bank cut its
growth forecasts.
Late on Tuesday, the World Bank lowered its global growth
forecast for 2015 and next year because of disappointing
economic prospects in the euro zone, Japan and some major
emerging economies.
The World Bank's outlook put more pressure on commodity
prices. Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent after touching
their lowest level in nearly six years in the previous session.
London copper prices hit a 5 1/2-year low.
Commodity stocks dominated among the worst-performing shares
on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which fell 1.6
percent to 6,439.65 points.
Copper producer Antofagasta slumped around 10
percent and rival miner Glencore fell 7.4 percent. Oil
majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell declined by 1.6
to 1.8 percent.
"We wouldn't be buying the miners as yet. There's still a
question mark as to where the bottom is for these commodity
prices," said Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover
Investments.
Alpari UK market analyst Craig Erlam said the retreat by
commodity prices was offsetting optimism over the prospect of
new economic stimulus measures, such as quantitative easing
(QE), from the European Central Bank.
"It seems that in falling oil prices, quantitative easing
has met its match with energy companies weighing heavily on any
gains being made on QE expectations," said Erlam.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak last year of 6,904.86 points, which
marked its highest level since early 2000, but then lost ground
towards the end of 2014.
(Editing by Larry King)