* Mining index dives 8 pct as metals prices plunge
* World Bank cut to global growth forecast hits markets
* Premier Oil down as expects $300 mln impairment charge
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 14 Britain's top share index fell
nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, with a plunge in metals prices on
global growth concerns prompting jittery investors to exit
mining stocks.
The UK mining index dropped 8 percent, the
biggest one-day percentage fall in three years, after copper
plunged more than 8 percent at one point to its lowest
in 5 1/2 years, triggered by a wave of stop-loss selling
following a downward revision to global growth by the World
Bank.
The bank late on Tuesday lowered its global growth forecast
for 2015 and next year due to disappointing economic prospects
in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies, which
offset the benefit of lower oil prices.
"It's a straight read-across. Global growth estimates are
being revised down and metals prices are slumping, forcing large
investors to cut their exposure to the sector," David Battersby,
investment manager at Redmayne-Bentley, said.
"Mining shares are expected to remain depressed in the near
term as sentiment is very bearish."
Commodity majors Rio Tinto, Anglo American,
BHP Billiton and Antofagasta were down 5.7 to
10 percent. Glencore slumped 11.5 percent, also hit by
Citigroup cutting its target price for the stock.
Miners dragged down the blue-chip FTSE 100 index,
which was 1.8 percent lower at 6,423.88 points by 1221 GMT after
touching a one-week low of 6,418.75 at one point.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000, but it then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets.
Among other sharp movers, oil producer Premier Oil
fell 3.7 percent after saying it expected to book a $300 million
impairment charge due to the plunge in oil prices and planned to
cut jobs and investment to rein in costs.
Oil companies across the globe are scrambling to deal with a
60 percent drop in crude prices in seven months, putting them
under pressure to find cost savings.
Mid-cap video games retailer Game Digital slumped
34 percent as heavy competition over holiday periods led to
reduced pricing and bundling of games with consoles, hitting its
margins.
