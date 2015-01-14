* Mining index dives 6.2 pct as metals prices plunge
* World Bank cut to global growth forecast hits markets
* Premier Oil slumps as expects $300 mln impairment charge
LONDON, Jan 14 Britain's top share index fell
more than 2 percent on Wednesday, with a plunge in metals prices
due to global growth concerns prompting jittery investors to
exit mining stocks.
The UK mining index dropped 6.2 percent, the
biggest one-day percentage fall in three years, after copper
plunged 8 percent at one point to its lowest in 5-1/2
years, triggered by a wave of stop-loss selling following a
downward revision to global growth by the World Bank.
Late on Tuesday, the bank lowered its global growth forecast
for 2015 and next year due to disappointing economic prospects
in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies, which
offset the benefit of lower oil prices.
"It's a straight read-across. Global growth estimates are
being revised down and metals prices are slumping, forcing large
investors to cut their exposure to the sector," David Battersby,
investment manager at Redmayne-Bentley, said.
"Mining shares are expected to remain depressed in the near
term as sentiment is very bearish."
Commodity majors Rio Tinto, Anglo American,
BHP Billiton and Antofagasta were down 3.9 to
8.6 percent. Glencore slumped 9.4 percent, also hit by
Citigroup cutting its target price for the stock.
Miners dragged down the blue-chip FTSE 100 index,
which was 2.1 percent lower at 6,407.01 points by 1556 GMT after
touching a one-week low of 6,353.65 at one point.
Some analysts, however, saw bargains in mining stocks.
"I think in the near term, the miners are overdone. We have
been 'short' of mining stocks, but used today as a chance to buy
them back as I expect we will see a pause or a short-term bounce
before the selling resumes once again," Central Markets trading
analyst Joe Neighbour, said.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000, but it then slumped to
15-month lows in October on weak European economic data.
Among other movers, Standard Chartered Bank fell
5.4 percent on concerns about the Asia-focused bank's large
exposure to the commodities markets and as UBS cut its stance on
the stock to "neutral" from " buy", traders said.
UK's biggest retailer Tesco rose 1.7 percent, the
top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, as Exane upgraded the stock to
"outperform" from "neutral" saying nearer-term catalysts
existed, and as a media report said Billionaire Bill Ackman
considered investing in the company, traders said.
Mid-cap oil producer Premier Oil fell 3.7 percent
after saying it expected to book a $300 million impairment
charge due to the plunge in oil prices and planned to cut jobs
and investment to rein in costs.
