* FTSE 100 up 1.1 percent

* Oil surge overnight helps rebound, Tullow leads

* BHP Billiton benefits from Goldman upgrade

* Primark boosts AB Foods results

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Jan 15 Britain's top share index rallied in early deals on Thursday, led up by a rebound in oil and commodity stocks.

Tullow Oil rose 3.7 percent, the top riser in early deals, after Brent crude oil rose as much as 5 percent overnight, despite edging lower in Thursday's trade.

The oil firm wrote off $2.3 billion and reduced its 2015 investment programme in a trading update, a move that had been anticipated by the market after a 60 percent slide in the price of oil since June.

Tullow is down more than 50 percent since the start of 2014.

"The update was better than the market had expected," Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

"The tough time we have seen in this space is priced in and we see positive momentum given the low valuation in this sector."

The FTSE 350 Oil & Gas index rose 1.6 percent, with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell up 2.3 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

Miner BHP Billiton rose 2.7 percent as copper rose from its lowest levels in six years, benefitting from an upgrade to "conviction buy" from "neutral" by Goldman Sachs.

Britain's FTSE 100 was up 71.29 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,459.75 by 0826 GMT.

The index remains down 0.7 percent for the week, having been pegged back by a 2.4 percent slide on Wednesday as falling oil and commodity prices hit related shares.

In other sectors, AB Foods rose 2.8 percent after its full-year earnings report showed a strong performance in its Primark retail fashion chain.

Traders said a forecast of lower earnings this year was in line with expectations.

The rally on the FTSE 100 was broad-based, with only 5 stocks in negative territory.

Top-faller was Imperial Tobacco, down 2.7 percent as it went "ex-dividend" and traded without entitlement to its latest dividend payout. (Editing by Janet Lawrence)