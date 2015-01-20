* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent

By Alistair Smout and Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Jan 20 Britain's top share index rose for its fourth straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by mining stocks, after Chinese data beat expectations. A tepid outlook from Unilever kept confidence in check.

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at 6,607.13 at 1548 GMT, rallying for a fourth straight session and close to its highest point since the start of 2015.

Investors were relieved after data showed China's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014, barely missing the country's 7.5 percent target. It was China's slowest pace of growth in 24 years, but many traders had feared a sharper slowdown.

Financial and consumer-discretionary shares, which are sensitive to optimism about the economy, were among the best performers.

The prospect of stronger demand from top metals consumer China boosted mining companies such as Glencore and Anglo American, up by around 3 percent.

"There's a pretty broad rally on the back of the news from China, which is supportive of equities," said James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts. "The majority of miners are doing well, but Rio (Tinto) have missed estimates, which is hindering the sector."

Global miner Rio Tinto rose just 0.7 percent after a production update. While iron ore production met targets, copper came in just below expectations, traders said.

"The numbers were only a slight miss versus estimates and the relative underperformance versus the market and sector we think is overdone," said Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.

The index remains several percentage points off the 14 1/2- year high reached in September 2014. A decline in energy stocks as oil prices slump and concerns over global growth have held it back.

Consumer goods giant Unilever dropped 0.6 percent after reporting lower-than-expected underlying sales growth, hindered by weak emerging markets.

Coca Cola Hellenic also suffered from its global exposure, dropping 5.2 percent after a downgrade to "neutral" from "overweight" by JP Morgan analysts, who cited deteriorating macroeconomic trends in Russia and Nigeria.

"Emerging markets are a story of weak demand, from Russia to Brazil, and there is a broad emerging market malaise out there, in terms of growth prospects," Mike Ingram, market strategist at BGC Partners, said. (Editing by Larry King)