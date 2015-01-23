* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct; eyes biggest weekly rise since late
2011
* Mining shares fall as metals prices weaken
* BT, Vodafone boosted by consolidation prospects
* Weekend's Greek elections could be a hurdle
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 23 Britain's blue-chip share index
advanced for a seventh straight day on Friday, putting it on
course for its biggest weekly gain in more than three years, as
telecoms shares rose on the prospect of consolidation in the
sector.
Telecoms group BT rose 2.2 percent and Vodafone
1.4 percent, making them two of the top-weighted gainers
in the FTSE 100 index. The gains came after Hutchison
Whampoa, the owner of Britain's Three Mobile network,
agreed to buy 02, the British mobile business of Telefonica
.
The FTSE 100 index still underperformed some European
markets, though. The index was up just 0.3 percent by 1200 GMT,
compared with nearly 2 percent for some European indices, which
got a boost from the quantitative easing programme the European
Central Bank finally announced on Thursday.
The UK mining index was the worst-peforming
sector of the FTSE, falling 2 percent. Mining companies
Antofagasta, Glencore and Rio Tinto
fell 2 to 4 percent.
"The FTSE is being held back relative to euro zone stocks by
commodity prices, which are generally under pressure following
sharp euro weakening because they are priced in dollars," Edmund
Shing, global equity fund manager at BCS Asset Management, said.
"The U.S. currency has strengthened further given its de
facto global safe-haven status following the ECB's QE
announcement, putting pressure on miners and on the broader
stock market as commodity stocks have a much heavier weighting
in the FTSE 100 index than in other major European indexes."
Metals and energy companies have about 22 percent weighting
in the FTSE 100 index, against just about 6 percent in some euro
zone share indexes, analysts said.
Despite the underperformance, the FTSE 100 was up about 4
percent this week and headed for its best weekly gain since late
2011 after the Hutchison Whampoa-Telefonica deal was announced.
Investors were pricing in higher margins for UK mobile operators
Vodafone, Three and EE, which BT is in talks to acquire.
"The market as a whole should be an awful lot less
competitive than it otherwise would have been," said Andrew
Hogley, an analyst at Banco Espirito Santo Investment Bank.
"That's a positive for margins and profitability."
After the euphoria caused by the ECB's quantitative easing
programme, traders saw a potential hurdle in Greek elections
this weekend. Polls show the anti-bailout party Syriza is set to
win.
