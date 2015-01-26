* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.3 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 26 Britain's top share index fell
from a four-month high on Monday, led lower by commodity stocks,
after Greek election results heightened uncertainty in the euro
zone and raised the prospect of conflict between Greece and its
international lenders.
The leader of the Syriza party, Alexis Tsipras, promised on
Sunday that five years of austerity, "humiliation and suffering"
imposed by international creditors were over after his party
swept to victory in a snap election.
"... The implications of a 'Grexit' will continue to linger
and may hamper further moves higher in the market," said Tom
Robertson, a senior trader at Accendo Markets, referring to
Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.
The FTSE 100, which hit a four-month high on Friday,
was down 0.3 percent at 6,810.58 points by 0858 GMT. The index
recorded its biggest weekly gain in three years last week, after
the ECB announced a programme to buy government bonds and pump
hundreds of billions into the stagnant euro zone economy.
Greece's ATG share index fell 3.7 percent. However,
some analysts expected the events in Greece would have limited
effect on equity markets overall.
"We think that it will have minimal impact," Gerard Lane,
equity strategist at Shore Capital, said. "Longer term, debt
restructurings will need to take place with haircuts imposed on
those lenders that had exposure to the borrower."
Commodity shares dropped as prices of industrial metals and
crude oil fell as the dollar strengthened in response to the
Greek election. A stronger U.S. currency tends to make
dollar-priced commodities expensive for other currency holders
and generally reduces demand for them.
The UK Mining index fell 2.4 percent and the
Oil and Gas index 1.6 percent. Shares in Tullow Oil
, BG Group, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
fell 2.3 to 3.9 percent.
Glencore fell 2.5 percent. Its Japanese peer
Marubeni on Monday halved its net profit projection for
this business year, booking losses on resource assets caused by
falling prices for oil, copper and coal.
International Consolidated Airlines Group rose 3.3
percent to lead gains on the FTSE 100. The British Airways owner
confirmed it had submitted an improved proposal to make an offer
for Aer Lingus.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)