By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 26 Britain's top share index
recovered late on Monday, helped by a rebound in energy shares,
although hefty falls in Greece-exposed Coca-Cola HBC
capped gains.
Heavyweight oil & gas majors BP, BG and Shell
rebounded sharply in the afternoon after the
secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC), Abdullah al-Badri, said he thought crude
prices may have reached their bottom.
Crude prices also bounced off their early lows, with
benchmark WTI front-end contracts having dropped to near their
lowest since April 2009.
Energy shares added 13 points to the FTSE 100, which
was up 5.32 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,840.51 points by 1606
GMT, having traded as low as 6,790 earlier in the day.
The index had last week recorded its biggest weekly rise in
three years, mirroring broad gains across Europe as the European
Central Bank unveiled a bond-buying programme to stimulate the
euro zone economy.
While UK blue chips, which generate about a quarter of their
revenues from continental Europe, will also benefit from the
ECB's stimulus, the FTSE, with its heavy exposure to
commodities, is seen as a possible underperformer if oil and
copper prices remain depressed.
The UK index is up roughly 4 percent so far this year, or
roughly half as much as the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index
.
"The mining and the oil (sectors) are really going to curse
the FTSE in 2015," said Chris Beauchamp, a strategist at spread
better IG. "If you're looking for growth, you're going to find
it in small-caps (in) Europe and in the U.S. and not in this
commodity-sub-index which is the FTSE 100."
Coca-Cola HBC, for which Greece is a significant
market, fell 3.2 percent in hefty volume as the success of
anti-bailout party Syriza in the Greek parliamentary election
reignited the prospect of renewed financial upheaval in the
country.
The broader fallout of any Greek financial turmoil on
international equity markets was muted, however, thanks to
"firewalls", such the euro zone bailout fund, built following
the euro zone debt crisis.
"We think that it will have minimal impact," Gerard Lane,
equity strategist at Shore Capital, said.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by David Holmes)