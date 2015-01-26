(Updates prices at settle)
* FTSE 100 ends 0.3 pct higher as energy stocks rebound
* Coca-Cola HBC hit by Greek election victory for Syriza
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 26 Britain's top share index closed
at a fresh four-month high on Monday, helped by a rebound in
energy shares, although hefty falls in Greece-exposed Coca-Cola
HBC capped gains.
Heavyweight oil & gas majors BP, BG and Shell
rebounded sharply in the afternoon after the
secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC), Abdullah al-Badri, said he thought crude
prices may have reached their bottom.
Crude prices also bounced off their early lows, with
benchmark WTI front-end contracts having dropped to near their
lowest since April 2009.
Energy shares added 15 points to the FTSE 100, which
closed 19.57 points higher, or 0.3 percent, at 6,852.40 points,
having traded as low as 6,790 earlier in the day.
The index had last week recorded its biggest weekly rise in
three years, mirroring broad gains across Europe as the European
Central Bank unveiled a bond-buying programme to stimulate the
euro zone economy.
While UK blue chips, which generate about a quarter of their
revenues from continental Europe, will also benefit from the
ECB's stimulus, the FTSE, with its heavy exposure to
commodities, is seen as a possible underperformer if oil and
copper prices remain depressed.
The UK index is up roughly 4 percent so far this year, or
roughly half as much as the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index
.
"If you're looking for growth, you're going to find it in
small-caps (in) Europe and in the U.S. and not in this
commodity-sub-index which is the FTSE 100," said Chris
Beauchamp, a strategist at spread better IG.
Coca-Cola HBC, for which Greece is a significant
market, fell 3.2 percent in hefty volume as the success of
anti-bailout party Syriza in the Greek parliamentary election
reignited the prospect of renewed financial upheaval.
The broader fallout of any Greek financial turmoil on
international equity markets was muted, however, thanks to
"firewalls", such as the euro zone bailout fund, built following
the euro zone debt crisis.
"We think that it will have minimal impact," Gerard Lane,
equity strategist at Shore Capital, said.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)