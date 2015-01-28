* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.2 percent
* Johnson Matthey slips after trading update
* ARM boosted by strong Apple results
* Experian rises on bullish outlook
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 28 Britain's top equity index fell
form a four-month high on Wednesday, with specialty chemicals
firm Johnson Matthey leading the market lower after its
trading update fell short of some expectations.
Energy stocks fell again, with the UK Oil and Gas index
down 0.9 percent, after oil prices slipped
to $49 a barrel on a stronger dollar and on an industry report
showing a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories.
Johnson Matthey, the world's largest maker of autocatalysts,
fell 5.2 percent to 3,317 pence, the top decliner in the FTSE
100 index, after its one percent gain in third-quarter
earnings failed to cheer investors.
"If anything the result and guidance is a little
disappointing because strong U.S. truck order data and a
sequential improvement in FX effects had prompted some near term
optimism going into the results," Liberum said in a note.
JP Morgan cut its price target for the stock to 3,800 pence
from 3,850 pence, while Credit Suisse said the underlying profit
before tax for the third quarter was below its estimates.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which climbed to its highest
level since mid-September on Tuesday, was down 0.2 percent at
6,799.98 points by 1212 GMT.
"I can't buy enthusiastically at these levels, with worries
over the Greek economy still an issue, but I am cautiously
optimistic," said Berkeley Futures' associate director Richard
Griffiths.
New Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras named a cabinet of
anti-austerity veterans and halted privatisation of Greece's
biggest port on Tuesday, signalling he aims to stick to election
pledges despite warning shots from the euro zone and financial
markets.
However, losses were capped by some strong performers. Data
company Experian advanced 3.3 percent, making it the
best-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms,
after the company issued an upbeat outlook at an investor
seminar and pledged to grow its dividend.
Technology group ARM rose 1.7 percent, boosted by
Apple's record profits. ARM, whose chip designs are
used in nearly all of the world's mobile phones, was lifted
after Apple's quarterly results smashed Wall Street expectations
with record sales of big-screen iPhones in the holiday shopping
season.
Mining stocks were also in demand, with the sector index
up 0.5 percent. The sector was helped by a recovery
in the price of copper, while Anglo American advanced
1.8 percent as it posted annual production ahead of its
guidance, even though it also warned of impairment charges for
its 2014 financial year.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise
Heavens)