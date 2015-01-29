* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.9 percent

* Shell slips after missing earnings expectations

* Investors cautious after Fed's statement

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 29 Britain's top share index slipped to a one-week low on Thursday, with oil major Royal Dutch Shell leading the market down after missing earnings expectations.

Energy shares also came under pressure as oil sank to its lowest point in nearly six years after data showed record stockpiles had built up in the United States.

The UK Oil and Gas index fell 3.3 percent, while both oil company BP and Weir Group, which makes valves and pumps for the energy and mining industries, fell about 3 percent.

Royal Dutch Shell dropped 3.4 percent, the heaviest faller in the blue-chip FTSE 100, after earnings excluding identified items came in below market expectations at $3.3 billion. The company also announced a three-year, $15 billion cut in spending after a slump in oil prices.

Oil has fallen by almost 60 percent since June because of weak global demand and a boom in U.S. shale production.

John Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley, said the company's quarterly update disappointed investors due to its high spending and poor refining margins.

"Earnings estimates look far too high. The real impact of the decline in the oil price will be felt on this year's earnings, and the dividend will remain under pressure if oil prices do not see a significant recovery soon," he said.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.9 percent at 6,762.36 points by 0903 GMT after falling to a low of 6,759.11, the lowest in a week. Sentiment also worsened after the Fed said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was expanding "at a solid pace" with strong job gains in a signal that it remained on track with its plans to raise interest rates this year.

"Determination to raise rates later this year, expressed in the Fed's accompanying comments, is setting the market's tone. Expectations for higher U.S. rates are underwriting a higher dollar, a clear headwind for commodity prices," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

On the positive side, budget airline easyJet rose 2.4 percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after a fall in oil prices and as Barclays raised its stance on the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight". (Editing by Hugh Lawson)