(Updates prices, adds analyst comment)

* FTSE 100 down 0.7 pct, but on track for monthly gain

* BT restructuring seen as weighing on stock in short term

* New powers for industry watchdog impacts supermarket shares

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Jan 30 Britain's top share index was set for its strongest monthly performance in almost a year on Friday, consolidating near four-month highs, although a fall in BT weighed on the market.

Telecoms group BT dropped 2.7 percent after agreeing to pay down its ballooning pension deficit, and signing off on an upgrade of its fibre network.

Traders said the steps to put its finances in order ahead of a football rights auction and a deal to buy mobile network EE were needed, but would weigh on the stock in the short term.

"BT have a lot of bills coming their way, plus the next round of bidding for football services. Having made their bed with regards to providing a certain standard of service and coverage, they'll have to lie in it, and that won't be cheap," IG market analyst Alastair McCaig said.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent to 6,789.59 points going into the close of the trading session, although the index remained up by around 3 percent in January -- its strongest monthly performance since February 2014.

The FTSE 100 hit a peak last year of 6,904.86 points, which marked its highest level since early 2000, although it then lost ground towards the end of 2014.

The shares of major supermarket retailers, such as Sainsbury and Morrison, also lost ground.

Traders attributed their fall to plans by the British government to give more powers to an industry watchdog to fine supermarkets if they fail to treat their suppliers fairly.

"In the midst of this supermarket war, with price cuts left, right and centre, this development throws a new spanner into the works," Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison Williams)