* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent
* CRH gains on deal to buy assets from rivals
* Budget airlines fall after Ryanair update
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Monday, with a surge in Irish building supplies groups
CRH partially offset by a drop in airlines after Ryanair
cautioned on its profit outlook.
Shares in CRH, one of the top gainers in the FTSE 100 index
, rose 4.3 percent after the company said it had agreed
to pay 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) for assets that Lafarge
and Holcim need to sell to secure regulatory
approval for their planned merger.
CRH, the leading producer of asphalt for road building in
the United States, said the deal would expand its global reach
and make it the largest building supplier in central and eastern
Europe.
"CRH has a history of acquisition and successfully
integrating businesses into its operations. This deal will be
large, adding 26 percent to our expected sales figure for 2014,"
said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Ian Osburn.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 11.48 points, or 0.2
percent at 6,760.88 points by 1451 GMT after closing 0.9 percent
lower on Friday.
Budget airlines came under pressure after Ryanair, Europe's
largest airline by passenger numbers, cautioned that profit
growth will be modest next year as low oil prices help rivals to
step up competition.
Ryanair fell 6.6 percent despite again raising its profit
forecast. It said it would benefit only slightly from lower jet
fuel costs this year as it has hedged 90 percent of its fuel
needs at $92 per barrel up until March 2016.
While Ryanair is not a FTSE 100 member, airlines easyJet
and IAG were the top fallers on the index,
losing 5.9 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.
"Ryanair has always had particular difficulty hedging its
oil. It's very difficult to hedge when you're not sure where the
bottom is, but I think other airlines are in the same boat,"
said Brenda Kelly, chief market strategist at IG.
Oil price volatility impacted energy stocks again on Monday,
with the British sector up 3.4 percent, following
an 8 percent jump in oil prices on Friday on a record weekly
drop in U.S. oil drilling. They reversed an early fall to gain
on Monday.
Tullow Oil surged 9.7 percent, set for its biggest
rise since 2011 to become the top FTSE 100 gainer, but remains
down more than 50 percent since last June.
"Crude oil prices are still much higher than their levels at
the time of stock market closing in London on Friday and that's
providing some support to energy stocks," said John Smith,
senior fund manager at Brown Shipley.
"However, the problems in the oil sector will stay for quite
some time and we don't see a stabilisation in oil prices anytime
soon. The rally that we are seeing in oil stocks today is an
opportunity to reduce some exposure to the sector."
