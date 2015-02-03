* FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct towards September high
* BP gains after profit beats expectations
* Peer BG suffers from writedowns
* Aberdeen falls as funds under management shrink
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's top share index rose
towards a 4-1/2 month high on Tuesday, boosted by commodity
stocks after BP beat earnings expectations, reassuring
investors over the resilience of the oil sector.
Oil major BP rose 4 percent after it beat quarterly profit
expectations despite taking a $3.6 billion impairment charge in
the face of low oil prices.
A slide in Brent crude, down 50 percent since last
June, prompted BP to cut its capital expenditure, although it
was able to maintain a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per
ordinary share.
BP delivered "a strong set of numbers even with the
impairment charges. On a standalone basis BP represents good
value and with these numbers we expect buying to come back into
not only the sector but BP today," said Atif Latif, director of
trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
"With 2014 being a tough time for the sector we see evidence
of stabilisation in 2015. Much of this will be driven by cuts in
capex."
Not all oil firms have beaten expectations. BG Group
fell 1 percent after it wrote down the value of its business by
nearly $6 billion in 2014, forcing it to slash 2015's investment
budget by around 30 percent compared to the prior year.
In all, oil and materials stocks added 30 points to the FTSE
100, with other oil firms and miners rallying with firmer
commodity prices.
The FTSE 100 was up 54.82 points, or 0.8 percent at
6,837.37 points by 0822 GMT. The index is just a few dozen
points away from its January peak of 6,864.97 -- the highest
since September 2014.
Among fallers, British outsourcing group Capita
dropped 3 percent after it said it agreed to acquire avocis, a
customer contract management company operating in Germany,
Austria and Switzerland, for 210 million euros.
Aberdeen Asset Management dropped 2.5 percent after
it reported a small drop in funds under management in the
December quarter, as outflows outstripped gains in investment
portfolios and foreign exchange.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)