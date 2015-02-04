* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.2 percent

* Hargreaves Lansdown declines after results

* Commodity shares down, track oil and metals prices

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Feb 4 Britain's top share index retreated from a five-month high on Wednesday, with investment company Hargreaves Lansdown leading the market lower after saying its profit slid slightly in the first half.

Hargreaves fell 4.5 percent, the top decliner in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after saying its profit before tax stood at 101.9 million pounds, down from 104.1 million in the first half. Its shares slipped despite the firm reporting record high assets under administration at the end of December.

"The problem is the competition aspect - fees are going to come under pressure from outside, or will go down anyway as clients demand cheaper transactions. At 26 times earnings, Hargreaves, despite shares being 35 percent off their peak, still looks overvalued," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

"Earnings growth is likely to slow, which puts major pressure on the shares in the months to come."

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at 6,858.11 points by 0906 GMT after hitting a five-month high on Tuesday.

Commodity shares also slipped, tracking a decline in prices of crude oil and key industrial metals. The UK Mining index fell 0.7 percent, the top sectoral decliner, while the Oil and Gas index was down 0.6 percent.

Tullow Oil tumbled 1.7 percent, while Anglo American <AAL.L< was down 1.5 percent. BHP Billiton fell 1.2 percent after Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest smelter, said it would not be taking term deliveries of copper concentrate in 2015 after the two failed to agree on processing fees.

On the positive side, Sky, which was formed from the combination of Britain's BSkyB, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia to serve 20 million customers in Europe, rose 2 percent after posting a 16 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit.

"A dividend increase indicates confidence in the company's continued investment into content and hardware to attract consumers in the highly competitive arena of pay-for-TV, notably from BT with its sports and broadband offerings," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)