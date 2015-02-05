* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.4 percent
* BT rallies after confirming deal for EE
* Mining shares fall after slump in metals
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 5 Britain's top share index fell on
Thursday after a drop in mining stocks on the back of weaker
metals prices, although losses were limited by a rally in
telecom firm BT Group after its strategic acquisition.
Shares in BT rose 5.3 percent to a 14-year high after
saying it agreed a 12.5-billion-pound ($19-billion) deal for
mobile operator EE, with the share price absorbing news that the
firm will raise 1 billion pounds through a placing of new stock
to help fund the move.
"BT is the biggest service provider in the UK ... and now
they're taking on EE's 33.8 percent share in the mobile sector,
which is significant," Trent Earwaker, trader at LONTRAD, said.
"It would certainly seem like good value, but that depends
on whether prices will have to rise by much to help pay for it."
On a sector level, miners lost ground again. The UK mining
index fell 0.8 percent, tracking a more than 1
percent fall in copper prices on a rise in metal
inventories. Global miner BHP Billiton fell 1.5 percent,
while Glencore was down 1.7 percent.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 6,839.37
points by 1426 GMT, also pressured by some company results.
Drugmaker AstraZeneca fell 2.6 percent after saying its
fourth quarter results missed expectations.
"AstraZeneca has disappointed, revenue is up but weaker
headline figures will weigh on the shares," Mark Ward, head of
execution trading at Sanlam Securities, said.
Investors also traded cautiously due to jitters in Greece
after the European Central Bank hardened its financing rules for
Greek banks, sending their shares sharply lower and dragging
down regional stock markets.
The ECB abruptly cancelled its acceptance of Greek bonds in
return for funding, shifting the burden onto Athens' central
bank to finance its lenders and isolating Greece unless it
strikes a new reform deal.
"The ECB is trying to keep Greece in line by cancelling its
acceptance of Greek government bonds in exchange for funding,
and this has sent a ripple through equity markets. The ECB is
showing Athens who is boss," IG analyst David Madden said.
People familiar with the matter said Greece's central bank
has been given the green light to provide the country's banks
with roughly 60 billion euros of emergency liquidity. The ECB
declined to comment.
Among other movers, mid-cap company Rexam surged 22
percent after saying it was in talks to be potentially bought by
U.S. rival Ball Corp in an offer that values the company
at about 4.29 billion pounds ($6.54 billion).
