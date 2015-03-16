* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.9 percent
* Tesco up on report of WPP interest in Tesco unit
* Miners gain on comments from Chinese premier
* CRH shares drops on Holcim-Lafarge concern
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 16 Britain's top share index
rebounded on Monday after its biggest weekly drop of 2015, with
Tesco leading the market higher on a report that WPP was eyeing
a majority stake in the Dunnhumby customer data unit of the
world's third-biggest retailer.
The market also drew some support from mining shares, which
increased on expectations of steady economic growth in China,
the biggest metal consumer globally.
Tesco shares were up 3.8 percent after Bloomberg,
citing a source familiar with the matter, reported that WPP
was interested in Tesco's data unit. Spokesmen for WPP
and Tesco declined to comment, the report added.
"Cost-cutting measures are being used (by Tesco) as part of
a wider reform strategy and the selling of the Dunnhumby data
unit will have come as a welcome, even attractive prospect to
investors," Augustin Eden, an analyst at Accendo Markets, said.
WPP itself is the biggest advertising company worldwide.
Reuters reported last month that analysts value Dunnhumby,
bought by Tesco in 2004, at between 800 million pounds ($1.2
billion) and 2 billion. Dunnhumby gathers and analyses data from
almost 1 billion shoppers globally to help firms create customer
loyalty and personalisation programmes.
Tesco was the top gainer in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index
, which rose 0.9 percent to 6,801.53 points by 1503 GMT.
The index fell 2.5 percent last week in its biggest weekly drop
since December, touching its lowest in two months. Monday's rise
left it less than 3 percent off a record high in early March.
The UK mining index was up 0.4 percent after
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday the country had a lot
of room to manoeuvre its policy and boost the economy. Rio Tinto
, BHP Billiton and Randgold Resources
gained 0.9 to 1.3 percent.
"We believe that market optimism on the mining sector is at
a pretty low level on concerns regarding supply-side issues and
the sustainability of Chinese growth. And that makes the sector
sensitive to any good news coming through," said Robert Parkes,
equity strategist at HSBC Global Research.
"We are overweight on the mining sector and believe that the
pessimism is overdone especially in the current environment,
where the business cycle indicators are starting to point
upwards. It's a cyclical sector and is exposed to a
re-acceleration in the global economy."
On the downside, Irish construction company CRH --
which has agreed to buy assets from Lafarge and Holcim
-- fell 3.5 percent after Holcim called a halt to its
merger with Lafarge, pressing the French company to renegotiate
the deal terms.
Tullow Oil slipped 6 percent following a sharp drop
in crude oil prices and as Exane BNP Paribas cut its target
price for the stock by 5 percent.
