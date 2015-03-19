* FTSE 100 touches new record highs
* Gold miners boosted as gold price rises after Fed
statement
* Fed suggests less aggressive timeline on rate rise
* Next falls off record highs after cautious outlook
(Adds quote, detail)
By Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 19 Britain's benchmark share index
reached record highs on Thursday, with gold miners
outperforming, after the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of
England both dampened prospects of interest rate rises in the
near term.
The FTSE 100 index rose as much as 0.5 percent to a
record high of 6,982.79 points, beating the earlier record of
6,974.26 points set on March 2. However, it fell from those
highs to trade just 0.1 percent higher, up 5.33 points at
6,950.53 by 1504 GMT.
Traders said the FTSE was supported by dovish comments from
Bank of England official Andy Haldane, as well as Wednesday's
Budget, where finance minister George Osborne announced modest
increases in the forecasts for Britain's 2015 and 2016 economic
growth.
Sterling fell to the day's low against the dollar, sending
the FTSE 100 higher after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy
Haldane said the chances of an interest rate rise or cut were
evenly balanced.
"Haldane has been dovish, and the presence of that sort of a
voice in the Bank of England is significant. Along with the Fed,
central banks are continuing to be supportive," Jasper Lawler,
market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"We are struggling to rise above the 7,000 level, however."
The FTSE's rise tracked similar gains on other world stock
markets after the Fed's statement late on Wednesday.
The Fed dropped the word "patient" when it described its
outlook for raising interest rates, as expected. But it also
downgraded its views on the economy and inflation and lowered
its interest rate trajectory. That signalled a more gradual
approach than many investors had foreseen.
Gold and silver miner Fresnillo rose 5.1 percent,
the biggest gain in the FTSE 100. Rival gold miner Randgold
rose 2.7 percent.
The mining companies benefited from an increase in gold
prices after the Fed statement. The Fed's cautious tone pushed
the U.S. dollar down on currency markets, making gold more
attractive.
However, clothing retailer Next fell 3.9 percent
after the company's cautious outlook undercut a 12.5 percent
rise in annual profits. The stock rose to a record high on
Wednesday.
BESI Research analysts kept a "sell" rating on Next but
others remained upbeat about Next's prospects.
"A history of innovation, coupled with a strong macro
environment, means Next remains a robust stock for investors,"
said Ketan Patel, senior analyst at Ecclesiastical Investment
Management, which owns Next shares.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)